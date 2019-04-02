Vigil For Nipsey Hussle Ends After Stampede Erupts [Video]

In what should have been a peaceful gathering to honor the life and legacy of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, things took a bad turn when rumors of gunshots in the crowd sparked a stampede. In the end, over a dozen people were injured in the aftermath of the vigil and stampede.

NBC Los Angeles reports:

A crowd that had gathered to mourn Hussle outside his store in Los Angeles’ Hyde Park area rushed to get out of the area after a fight and a report of gunfire. The stampede left 19 people hospitalized.

At least one person was stabbed at the vigil, law enforcement sources told NBC News. The Los Angeles Fire Department said 19 people were taken to hospitals, with two of them in critical condition, two in serious condition and 15 considered to be non-life threatening.

Firefighters initially said the department was responding to reports of shots fired at approximately 8:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department said that reports of the shots fired were inaccurate a short time later.

Witnesses on the ground back up the police statements that there were no shots on the ground. There was a report of a man being stabbed but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Later, LAPD Chief Michael Moore tweeted that 13 people were injured, with 12 getting treated onsite, which goes against other widespread reports.

