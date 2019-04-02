Travis Scott & Cardi B Headlining 2019 Made In America Festival

The Made In America Festival is back, and 2019’s headliners are Cardi B and Travis Scott. And yes, despite last year’s drama, it’s back in Philadelphia.

Once again Labor Day Weekend (Saturday, August 31, 2019 & Sunday, September 1, 2019) is when it goes down.

Other acts, of the Hip-Hop variety, on the bill include Juice WRLD, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Kodak Black, Jorja Smith, Blueface, Megan Thee Stallion and Freddie Gibbs & Madlib. Expect that Megan Thee Stallion set to be extra lit.

TIDAL members, as well as American Express owners, can cop tickets already, starting Tuesday, April 2 at 10am EDT through Thursday, April 4 at 10pm EDT. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10am EDT at Ticketmaster.com.

Find more info here: www.madeinamericafest.com

Photo: Getty