Cardi B, Meek Mill, Migos & More To Perform At Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2019

Hot 97 released their official lineup for this year’s Summer Jam concert. With Cardi, Meek Mill, City Girls, and more performing we can say without a doubt the night is going to be lit.

“Grammy Award-winning artist and Bronx native, Cardi B, will take the Stadium Stage alongside rapper, songwriter, and activist, Meek Mill, two-time platinum selling Hip Hop group, Migos, and Tory Lanez,” a press release for the annual concert states. “Additional performers include A Boogie, who’s platinum-selling album Hoodie SZN recently reached #1 on the Billboard 200 charts, Rich the Kid, Funk Flex, Davido, Casanova, Melii, City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kash Doll, as well as numerous surprise guests, a staple element of Summer Jam.”

Many of your other up-and-coming faves will be in the building to perform as well. According to the announcement, “Trippie Redd kicks off the Festival Stage at 4:00 p.m. alongside City Girls, Blueface, Melii, Nicole Bus, and G4 Boyz.”

“Ask anyone from the New York area about Summer Jam, and I bet you they have their own personal story to share,” says Ebro Darden, assistant program director and host of Ebro in the Morning. “This is more than just a Hip Hop concert. It’s the party of the year where historic moments are made and the music & culture are truly celebrated. We’re excited to be back and thankful for the support the tri-state and the world have given us over the years.”

Tickets go on sale for the general public this Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m., but American Express Card Members can cop theirs today at hot97.com/summerjam.

