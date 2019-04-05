New Ron Artest Documentary Explores Mental Health

Metta World Peace is hopeful he can still help others. He is about to drop a film that details his story on he attained a sound mind after years of trauma.

As spotted on Page Six the player formerly known as Ron Artest is releasing a documentary right in time for mental health awareness month. Set to air on Showtime, Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story will explore his history of dealing with anxiety, depression and more.

The flick will archive him growing up in the treacherous Queensbridge projects during the 1980s and his thunderous but at times stormy NBA career. According to the report Ron Ron admitted to starting a crack cocaine drug career but was so scared after his first transaction he failed to pick up his payment. Years later he would thank his psychiatrist after winning the 2010 championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.

A specific on-court moment that changed his life forever will also be revisited. His part in the now infamous “Malice at the Palace”, arguably the messiest basketball brawl of all time, will be examined thoroughly. John Green, the fan who threw the beer at the power forward during the Pacers vs Pistons game, also will appear in the documentary.

Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest will air May 31. Malice at the Palace footage for cultural purposes below.

Photo: Getty