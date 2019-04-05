Pay Dem Taxes, Mayne: Terrence Howard Owes $143K In Back Taxes

Terrence Howard is once again dealing with some financial matters after he was hit with a six-figure tax lien. The state of California is seeking over $143,000 from the Empire actor due to unpaid taxes from 2010.

The Blast reports:

According to official records, the State of California Franchise Tax Board hit Howard with a lien earlier this year, claiming he owes $143,538.61 for taxes owed for 2010, plus interest and penalties for not paying on time.

The document warns Howard if he does not settle up the outstanding debt, the government could begin attempting to seize his property and assets.

Howard has been hit with hefty liens in the past, including owing the IRS $1.1 million back in 2010 and one in 2006 for over $600,000.

Both of those previous liens appear to have been settled over the years.

Empire is slated to return to FOX for a sixth season.

