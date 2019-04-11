CLOSE
ScHoolboy Q ft. Travis Scott “Chopstix,” 2 Chainz ft. Lil Wayne & E-40 “2 Dollar Bill” & More | Daily Visuals 4.10.19

ScHoolboy Q and Travis Scott put on a helluva show and 2 Chainz keeps things interesting to say the least. Today's Daily Visuals.

A few weeks ago ScHoolboy Q debuted a new song named “Chopstix” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and today we finally get a visual to the much hyped cut.

For his black-and-white video to the Travis Scott assisted “Chopstix,” ScHoolboy Q and Scott get real fancy with it and find themselves conducting an orchestra for an appreciative audience who enjoy the music and the ballerinas who cut a rug accordingly to the beat. No twerking necessary for this one.

From elegant to bugged out, 2 Chainz links up with Lil Wayne and E-40 to create a comedic and overall weird clip for the collaboration cut, “2 Dollar Bill.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Snow Tha Product, Maxo Kream, and more.

SCHOOLBOY Q FT. TRAVIS SCOTT – “CHOPSTIX”

2 CHAINZ FT. LIL WAYNE & E-40 – “2 DOLLAR BILL”

SNOW THA PRODUCT – “SAY B*TCH”

JESSIE REYEZ & 6LACK – “IMPORTED”

MAXO KREAM – “MEET AGAIN”

LIL PEEP, ILOVEMAKONNEN FT. FALL OUT BOY – “I’VE BEEN WAITING”

LIL DEBBIE – “SIDE HO”

B FREE FT. DIGGY – “ALL MINE”

