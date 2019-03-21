ScHoolboy Q Debuts “Chopstix” On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Last week ScHoolboy Q officially got back in the rap game when he dropped his latest single and video “Numb Numb Juice,” but he didn’t even give that new joint room to breathe before debuting an entirely new joint.

Last night the TDE artist took stage during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and with the help of The Roots performed his recently released cut “Numb Numb Juice” before going into a familiar sounding track, “Chopstix.” Fans might remember hearing a leaked version of “Chopstix” late last year which featured fellow TDE label mate, Kendrick Lamar, but this latest version sounds like an auto-tuned up Travis Scott has taken over the chorus duties.

Check out ScHoolboy Q’s performance below and let us know which of the two cuts is your favorite joint so far.

Be on the lookout for Q’s new album which he says will be dropping “very very very very soon.” Sounds like it’s gonna be a shock drop. Maybe even tomorrow?