Omar al-Bashir Ousted As Ruler Of Sudan Via Military Coup

For nearly 30 years, Omar al-Bashir lorded over the African nation of Sudan while also amassing a record of being a wanted war criminal. A military coup amid protests calling for al-Bashir’s ouster has proven successful and the country is currently going under a careful political transformation.

After nearly 30 years in power, Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir has been ousted and arrested, the defence minister says.

Speaking on state TV, Awad Ibn Ouf said the army had decided to oversee a two-year transitional period followed by elections.

He also said a three-month state of emergency was being put in place.

Protests against Mr Bashir, who has governed Sudan since 1989, have been under way for several months.

The main group behind the demonstrations immediately rejected the military’s statement and urged people to remain at a sit-in outside army headquarters.

Protesters want a civilian council to lead the transition rather than a military one, correspondents say.

“I announce as minister of defence the toppling of the regime and detaining its chief in a secure place,” Mr Ibn Ouf said in a statement.

The outlet adds that al-Bashir’s location is not known to the public.

One of the most iconic images to emerge from the Sudanese protests features 22-year-old activist Alaa Salah, who led chants against the government and was captured in a photo that has inspired many.

I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. The struggle for a democratic and prosperous Sudan🇸🇩 continues. We will not bow down to Al-Bashir, the tyrant dictator! #DemocraticSudan pic.twitter.com/BZ1LPnj4Um — Alaa Salah (@iAlaaSalah) April 10, 2019

The people do not want a transitional military council. Change will not happen with Bashir’s entire regime hoodwinking Sudanese civilians through a military coup. We want a civilian council to head the transition. #Sudan — Alaa Salah (@iAlaaSalah) April 11, 2019

