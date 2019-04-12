Soulja Boy Arrested For Probation Violation

When you’re on probation in California for a weapons charge, having ammo in the crib is frowned upon, and illegal. Soulja Boy learned this the hard way since he has been arrested for a parole violation stemming from said reason.

There were actually more violations that sent SB to the clink.

Reports TMZ:

Soulja walked into an L.A. courtroom Thursday for his hearing, but was taken into custody at the end. The judge said the rapper had failed to do his court-ordered community service … and even conspired to falsify evidence that he had completed it.

But, the big no-no came during a raid at Soulja’s San Fernando Valley home in February. TMZ broke the story … police went to his house to investigate a claim by one of his ex-girlfriends that Soulja had tied her up and held her captive in his garage.

According to the judge, cops found ammunition during the search … which is a problem because Soulja’s on probation for a weapons case that dates back to 2014.

Soulja Boy is being held without bail. He’s due back in court April 30.

