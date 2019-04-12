Drive-By Shooting During Nipsey Hussle Procession Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured

The memorial service for the late Nipsey Hussle appeared to unite the city of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas as family and fans mourned the slain rapper. During the funeral procession, reports of a drive-by shooting were put out, leaving one person dead and three others injured.

The Blast reports:

LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced the shooting Thursday night; 3 men and 1 woman had been shot. One victim died, although it’s unclear if it was one of the men or the woman.

Moore said, “We must stop this senseless violence.” The sentiment was expressed by him and other community leaders during the news conference after Hussle’s death.

The shooting did not occur on the actual procession route, which was lined by thousands of people following Hussle’s casket after leaving the Staples Center, but was nearby.

No suspects have been announced and the names of the victims were not released as of this morning.

—

Photo: Getty