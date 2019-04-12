CLOSE
HomeNews

Florida Struggle Rapper Locked Up For Threatening To Shoot Up College Campus

Jun Jun aka Christopher Maurice McCallum, was arrested after his lyrics seemingly threatened a University of Florida sports game.

Leave a comment
Contentious Florida Senate And Gubernatorial Midterm Election Results Remain To Be Definitively Settled As Recount Looms

Source: Mark Wallheiser / Getty

A struggle rapper based in Florida found himself on the wrong side of the law after lyrics of his threatened violence at a college campus in the state. The lyric seemingly suggested that the artist known as Jun Jun would confront a musical rival at a University of Florida sports contest and shoot the event up.

Gainsville.com reports:

Christopher Maurice McCallum, 26, 620 NW 19th Ave., was arrested Tuesday, according to a warrant affidavit filed by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

“Rap is a heavily stigmatized genre of music,” said Clay Calvert, a First Amendment expert on faculty in the UF College of Journalism and Communications. “It’s not unusual for rap to find itself in the crosshairs of prosecution.”

At issue is a rap posted on McCallum’s Facebook page March 22 that deals with a feud between McCallum, Gainesville men and another rapper. It alludes to a March 23 rap concert by Keyanta Bullard at 8 Seconds, a downtown club.

In the song McCallum raps he will “catch you at a Gator game and shoot the whole campus up.”

The outlet adds that any threat of such violence, even written, is considered a felony in the state.

Photo: Getty

death threats , florida , freedom of speech , newsletter , rapper

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
SUDAN-UNREST-DEMO
Omar al-Bashir Ousted As Ruler Of Sudan Via Military Coup
04.11.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close