Slim Jxmmi Of Rae Sremmurd Put Hands On A DJ At Florida Show [Video]

Rae Sremmurd proved once again they are down to shoot the fade at any given moment. Slim Jxmmi got into it at a recent show as evidence.

As spotted on TMZ, Jxmmi had a brief altercation on Saturday, April 6 prior to his set at the University of North Florida’s OZFEST Spring concert. From early reports, the “No Type” rapper started fighting an unnamed male who was in the production area by the DJ. The celebrity gossip site has produced a video of the incident and Jim is seen jumping over the booth set up then landing a heaping right hook. After some more tussling, the two are separated; SJ promptly exits the scene.

Originally TMZ reported that the gentleman in question was himself a DJ who refused to play his request. But after additional sources have come forward it seems he was a lighting technician who apparently was repeatedly rude to Slim’s crew. Regardless, the common theme here was that the two had some back and forth tension prior to the scrap. Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed after some time apart and Jim came back 15 minutes later to perform his set.

This is not the first time Rae Sremmurd has been involved in random brawls. Earlier this year the group and their security got into a bloody exchange while in New Zealand. You can view the clip of the Florida incident below. Naturally, the footage is chaotic and but with a couple of replays, you’ll get the picture.

—

Photo: WENN