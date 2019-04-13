YBN Almighty Jay “God Save Me,” Gunplay “Sicko Mode” & More | Daily Visuals 4.12.19

Not too long ago YBN Almighty Jay got caught napping on the streets of the city that never sleep and while he was forced to take an L back home as a souvenir, he’s still standing proud and isn’t letting that bump in his road to riches slow him down.

Today Jay comes through with a new clip for his cut “God Save Me” in which he roams a cemetery before sitting in a house of God reflecting on his struggle days. Given the circumstances he went through and the title of this joint don’t be surprised if social media cuts ass on him something ruthless. Take it easy on him, b.

Gunplay meanwhile keeps it extra gully and rolls through his hood in a hooptie with a ride or die in his clip to “Sicko Mode.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Smokepurpp, Rod Wave, and more.

YBN ALMIGHTY JAY – “GOD SAVE ME”

GUNPLAY – “SICKO MODE”

SMOKEPURPP – “REMEMBER ME”

SUIGENERIS – “DANCIN”

ROD WAVE – “TRU STORY”

LIL GOTIT – “NEVER MET”

TAYLA PARX – “EASY”