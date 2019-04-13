Suge Knight Says Nipsey Hussle’s Devotion To The Hood Made Him A Target

Nipsey Hussle‘s tragic death has seemingly united warring gang members and has put a focus on the Los Angeles region and its gang culture as a whole. Suge Knight says that Nipsey’s devotion to the neighborhood he grew up in essentially made him a target as his fame and fortune grew.

Knight tells TMZ … he fully understands the situation Nipsey was in, “A lot of artists like Nipsey have the same problem that I had. We are too loyal to our neighborhood.” He says, even though you have enough money to move, you want to stay on the block because “when you go around Hollywood it’s all watered down.”

The former Death Row Records mogul — says he loved to go back to his hood to “get chili cheese fries and strawberries and talk to my lil homies.” However, he adds, when you do that you need those homies to “help you survive.”

Knight’s insinuation is clear — and controversial — that the people closest to Nipsey could have done more to keep him safe.

As you know, Nip was murdered outside his Marathon Clothing store. Police believe Eric Holder pulled the trigger … allegedly after feeling Nipsey had disrespected him by calling him a snitch.

The tragedy reminds Suge of Tupac Shakur — not only because of the way they died but also how they lived. Knight says, “I feel that Nipsey was trying to follow the same Tupac manual to the community. He came together with YG like Snoop did with Tupac.”

Knight hopes that the gangs retain the peace and carry on Nipsey’s legacy.

