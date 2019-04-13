R. Kelly’s Bank Account On Struggle, Overdrawn By $13 Bucks

R. Kelly might as well rent out a vacant lot in Struggle-Ville, because the R&B singer has been taking lumps left and right. After Kelly’s bank accounts were seized by a creditor, he was left with negative $13 in his account according to court documents.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Wintrust Bank, where Kelly holds an account, informed one of his creditors (his former landlord) that the singer currently has a balance of negative $13 with them.

Kelly did have two other accounts with Bank of America — holding $44,595.58 and $110,056.64, for a grand total of $154,527.22 — but everything but $625 was seized by his former landlord to settle a massive debt owed.

ASCAP — the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, which collects money for artists — claims Kelly is not owed any money by them.

The docs were filed as part of the legal battle involving Kelly and his former Chicago landlord. The landlord sued accusing him of owing back rent.

The creditor is seeking an additional $50,000 from Sony to settle the debt for good.

—

Photo: Getty