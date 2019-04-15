Ja Rule Owes $2 Million In Back Taxes, Per The IRS

It’s Tax Day (April 15), and a Queens rapper is feeling the sting. Reportedly, the IRS is seeking $2 million in back taxes from Ja Rule.

You may recall that Ja Rule already did some jail time for tax evasion. Well, the struggle continues.

According to Bossip, the liens are stacking up for the failed Fyre Festival promoter:

The IRS issued Ja’s latest lien late last month for $443,442 for income he earned in 2016 – some of it likely coming from his work behind the failed Fyre Festival.

But on March 4, the IRS issued a separate updated lien for back taxes from 2005 through 2008: $830,717 for 2005, $353,536 for 2006, $231,775 for 2007 and $172,282 for 2008.

In total, the IRS says Ja owes $2,031,753, according to the new liens.

His wife, Aisha, is also named on the liens, which were obtained by BOSSIP.

Rappers, hire an accountant. Then go the extra mile and actually take heed of their advice.

So far, Ja Rule has not responded to the liens. Maybe that new festival is on deck after all?

Photo: Getty