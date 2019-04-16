Russell Simmons’ Rape Accuser Believes He’s In Indonesia To Duck Prosecution

One of the several women who has accused Def Jam Records co-founder Russell Simmons of rape has made an explosive claim. She believes the beleaguered business executive has traveled to Indonesia, not for spiritual enlightenment but to do duck charges in the ongoing case.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Jane Doe has been locked in a legal battle with the former Def Jam mogul after she accused him of raping her back in 1988.

Simmons has been trying to get the case thrown out over “unsubstantiated allegations,” and also claims that the lawsuit was filed after the statute of limitations expired.

Doe believes she has a legitimate case, and also claims Simmons “fled to Indonesia which has no extradition treaty with the United States in an apparent attempt to protect himself.”

She had planned on sitting Simmons down for a deposition, but now claims, “It is unlikely he will return to the United States to be deposed in this case and face arrest and imprisonment.”

The report appears to state that Simmons, who has frequented Bali many times in the past, traveled to the nation last year while the accusations continued to swirl.

