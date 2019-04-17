CLOSE
HomeNews

Blac Chyna Sued For $48K After Allegedly Stiffing Landlord On Rent

According to the landlord, Chyna extended the lease through March of this year but vacated the property last November.

Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 11, 2018

Source: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Blac Chyna has been slapped with a lawsuit by a former landlord who says she stiffed him for thousands. According to the documents filed, Chyna owes just a hair over $48,000 for vacating the premises before her lease was up.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained The Blast, Michael Kremerman is suing Blac Chyna for breaching her lease. He claims that in 2017, Chyna signed a one-year lease for a 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom, $4.5 million Studio City home from Kremerman at $16,000 a month.

He claims she extended the lease until March 31, 2019.

The landlord claims that Chyna vacated the home in November 2018 and stopped paying, despite the lease running through March. Kremerman says he is owed $30,546 in unpaid rent, plus $18,006.06 in damages, for a grand total of $48,552.06.

The landlord is also suing Chyna for attorney fees as well.

Photo: Getty

Blac Chyna , lawsuit , newsletter

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
15 items2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
Beyoncé Drops Surprise ‘Homecoming: The Live Album’ LP Along With Netflix Doc, Bey Hive Is Lit
04.17.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close