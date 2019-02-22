You Care: Blac Chyna Says Soulja Boy Is A Thirsty Clout Chaser

Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy‘s romance is already over. The couple broke up after only a couple of weeks, but BC is already calling out the rapper for being a “clout chaser.”

SB kept it anything but classy, and BC now feels a way.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to Blac Chyna tell TMZ … Soulja Boy’s an immature, thirsty clout chaser who was begging to get with her, and she’s glad their relationship is dunzo!!!

We’re told BC’s anger stems from SB’s response to TMZ breaking the news of their split. In a since-deleted tweet, Soulja Boy said he “just wanted to see what the p***y felt like.”

Yeah, Draco really went there.

Our Chyna sources say she’s happy Soulja Boy’s out of her life because the tweet showed his true colors. We’re told she felt his reaction was the lowest of the low, and utterly ridiculous.

In case you’re wondering, Soulja Boy is 28 years old.

