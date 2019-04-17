Rihanna Covers ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ May Issue & Looks Stunning As Ever

Rihanna has emerged as one of the most glamorous figures in entertainment and is now a formidable leader in fashion The Barbadian superstar graces the cover of Harper’s Bazaar for its May issue and looks stunning as ever.

Along with the cover, Rihanna is also the main feature for the “Beauty” issue. While music primarily catapulted the singer into the upper echelon of fame, she is also proven herself savvy in the world of business and fashion with her wildly successful Fenty beauty line and other endorsements. The photo shoot featured in the magazine shows off Rih-Rih in an array of looks along with Fenty line products both for purchase and unreleased items.

From Harper’s Bazaar’s Glenda Bailey for the May Editor’s letter:

The incredible feat of design that is couture fashion calls for an equally impressive person to wear it. Our cover star, Rihanna, is fully up to the task. The multitalented artist, entertainer, and entrepreneur wears museum-worthy masterpieces ranging from rainbow Givenchy to embellished Chanel with a confident ease.

To see the shoot in full, click this link.

Photo: Getty