Crazy-Eyed White Man Gets 10 Years In Prison After Botched Lynching Attempt Of Black Neighbor

A white South Carolina man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after his attempt to have a Black neighbor lynched was headed off by the FBI. Brandon Cory Lecroy reportedly reached out to white supremacist groups to take out his neighbor for $500, which landed him on the radar of the Feds.

United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon announced today that Brandon Cory Lecroy, age 26, of Greenwood, South Carolina, was sentenced to ten years in the Federal Bureau of Prisons after pleading guilty to murder for hire.

Evidence presented to the court established that the Federal Bureau of Investigation received information that Lecroy had contacted a white supremacist organization to seek assistance with the murder of his African American neighbor.

The FBI was able to direct Lecroy to an undercover agent, who posed as a hitman to determine if Lecroy was serious about causing harm to his neighbor.

On March 20, 2018, via a recorded telephone conversation, Lecroy made an arrangement with the undercover agent to pay for the murder of his neighbor.

During the phone call, Lecroy told the agent “$500 and he’s a ghost.”

The report also adds that Lecroy wanted a burning cross placed in the man’s yard and to have him hung from a tree. According to reports, Lecroy wanted to essentially take over his neighbor’s property.

