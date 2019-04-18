White Supremacist Gets Life In Prison For Running Over Black Oregon Teen

A white man with links to a white supremacist prison gang was sentenced to life in prison this past Tuesday for the murder of a Black Oregon teenager in 2016. Russell Orlando Courtier reportedly fought with 19-year-old Larnell Bruce Jr. outside a 7-Eleven store ahead of the vicious murder.

The Oregonian reports:

Russell Orlando Courtier, 40, also must serve that prison time on top of a four-year term he previously received for a 2015 bar attack.

Courtier had hoped for a slightly shorter sentence — life with a minimum of 25 years — for killing 19-year-old Larnell Bruce Jr. by running into him with a Jeep after the two got into a fistfight outside a 7-Eleven in August 2016. A jury found him guilty in March.

The prosecution isn’t sure what prompted the fight, but said Courtier was a member of a white supremacist prison gang and was wearing the gang’s logo on his baseball cap and had it tattooed on one of his legs when he encountered Bruce outside the convenience store.

A moment later, surveillance video captured Bruce sprinting down a nearby street and then a sidewalk in a desperate attempt to get away from Courtier and the Jeep.

The outlet adds that members of Bruce’s family spoke directly to Courtier, including his biological mother which moved her son’s killer to to tears. However, Bruce’s stepmother was not moved by Courtier’s emotional display, and his father also questioned the role of white supremacy in the world.

—

Photo: Getty