Naomi Osaka Reportedly Dating YBN Cordae

Word is Naomi Osaka and YBN Cordae have been getting close as of late — but have the tennis champion and up-and-coming rapper made it official? Sources say not just yet.

“Naomi Osaka is VERY close to being off the market,” TMZ reports. “‘Cause the #1-ranked women’s tennis player in the world is getting REAL close with rapper YBN Cordae!!! In fact, Cordae made a recent cameo on Naomi’s IG — leading many to think the appearance was their public coming out party. But, sources close to the two tell TMZ Sports … while they’re spending a lot of time together lately — and they like each other — they’re not ‘officially’ an item. At least, not yet.”

One TMZ source apparently said, “Just give it a week.”

Welp, that’s that on that. Are you here for YBN Naomi — or is this too much of an unlikely pair for you to entertain?

