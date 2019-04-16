Kelis Enters Plea Of “Not Guilty” In Custody Case With Nas: Report

The issues between Nas and Kelis are far from over, as the “Bossy” singer has entered an official plea in their custody battle and will reportedly head back to court this summer.

In January, Nas filed documents stating Kelis violated their custody agreement 17 times in one year. The rapper also claimed Kelis moved to Cartagena, Colombia, took their son Knight without his consent, all the while allegedly planning to become a whole farmer with her new husband.

“Kelis entered a plea on Thursday of not guilty to 20 counts of contempt. A trial has been scheduled for June 20, where Kelis could be sentenced to fines or, in extreme cases, jail time,” The Blast states, citing new documents in the ongoing case.

It looks like this could get ugly before it gets better. We’ll keep you posted.

