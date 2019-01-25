Nas Accuses Kelis Of Violating Custody Agreement For Taking Son To Colombia

The bitter child support and custody battle between former couple Nas and Kelis is still raging, this time with the Queensbridge rapper taking the offensive. The artist born Nasir Jones accused his ex-wife of violating their custody agreement after taking their 9-year-old son to Colombia.

The Blast reports:

On January 22, Nas filed court documents in his never-ending custody and support battle with the “Milkshake” singer over their 9-year-old son, Knight.

Nas wants Kelis found in contempt, and claims she has violated their custody agreement 17 times since January 2018.

In his affidavit for contempt, The “One Mic” rapper explains he had an agreement with Kelis — she would have custody on Christmas and he would have custody on New Year’s Eve.

He claims, “In or around December of 2018, Petitioner (Kelis) moved to Cartagena, Colombia and took the minor child without my consent.”

Nas says Kelis told him she intends to stay in Colombia, and plans to tend to a farm with her husband, who she claims is Colombian. Nas says he only recently learned Kelis left Los Angeles and allegedly took their son out of private school and plans to homeschool the child.

The outlet goes on the add that Nas filed text messages between him and Kelis that reveal the singer’s plans to bring their son back to Los Angeles at a stated date but actually came far later than expected. Adding to this, Nas claims he could not get into contact with Knight while he was away with his mother.

A hearing in the matter will be held in April.

—

Photo: Getty