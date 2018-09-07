Nas Unleashes 7-Page Instagram Rant On Kelis, Denies Abuse Allegations

While Nas might be one of the greatest wordsmiths to ever leave, he would never be accused of being active in today’s world of social media. On Thursday (Sept. 6), the veteran Queens rapper unloaded a seven-post tirade via Instagram blasting his ex-wife Kelis and denying domestic abuse allegations she unveiled earlier this year.

In a free-flowing style, the artist born Nasir Jones used a Black photo and used the caption space as his virtual diary. From the onset, it was understood that Nas was ready for the smoke, the meat off the grill, and the pitcher of red kool-aid to boot.

“The Price i Pay To See My Son. And apologies in advance for the typos as I am speaking from the heart as a man who has had enough,” Nas opened in the first of the posts. “Today i got a call from essence about my ex wife doing another sad fictitious story. Nothing surprises me anymore, including this. This is what your life has come to sis?”

He added, “Exploiting some people’s Real struggle and pain…just to get at me….to get attention ? Fame? Another fight against men? We are a human family and we should be better examples for our son. Why is there even a issue for me to have time with my son. A son needs his father. So many absentee fathers out here and here i am being attacked by your accusations simply because i got us in court to help fix this the custody matter?”

The former couple’s son, Knight, appears to be caught in the crossfire of his parents’ feud and Nas illustrated in his posts that he views as Kelis as the problem.

“After 10 years of keeping my silence during a decade of dealing with very hostile behavior and verbal abuse and even your stepfather holding you back from one of your physical violent Attacks on me right outside your house THIS YEAR while trying to pick up our son while he watched from the window, it was my weekend and you denied me that because your parents were in town. I just went home. This has been my life for my son’s entire life. Even our son wonders why you treat me the way you do,” Nas shared in a post.

It’s a lot to take in, to be perfectly hoenst. Nas did end the salvo by saying it was going to be the first and last time that he would address the matter to the public.

Thus far, Kelis has yet to respond.

Read the posts below.

Photo: WENN