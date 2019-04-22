Freddie Gibbs & Madlib’s New Album To Feature Pusha-T and Killer Mike

Freddie Gibbs is looking to extend his winning streak. His upcoming release will feature an all-star cast of collaborators.

As spotted on Genius the Gary, Ind. native is connecting with Madlib once again to follow-up to their 2014 effort Piñata. Titled Bandana this new album will revisit their already successful formula but will also look to amplify the duo’s second at bat In an interview German magazine JUICE, the “20 Karat Jesus” rapper confirmed a couple of big names are slotted for appearances.

In the Q&A Gibbs stated that Pusha-T, Killer Mike and Anderson .Paak are all locked in for verses. Additionally, he revealed that Push and Mike Bigga have contributed to the same song. Freddie discussed how he originally did not want any guests on this new LP. “In the beginning I did not want to have any features on the album at all, but that it eventually happened is a blessing. The song with Pusha T and Killer Mike is my favorite one – and Pusha did not have to do me the favor,” he explained. “I think there are a lot of MCs who are scared to get on the same song as me. Look at the [XXL] Freshman Cover that I appeared on – except for Jay Rock I did not work with any of those guys.”

Bandana is slated for a summer release. You can listen to their first single “Flat Tummy Tea” below.

Photo: Getty