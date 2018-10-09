Freddie Gibbs Announces “The Freddie Tour”

A day after learning that The New Kids on The Block were about to embark on a Mixtape Tour with 90’s Hip-Hop icons Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty By Nature, Freddie Gibbs announces he too will hit the road for a 19-city run starting in Chicago on November 11.

Having dropped his latest album Freddie earlier this summer and a joint album with Curren$y expected to drop this Halloween, the timing of this tour couldn’t have come at a better time. The only downside to said announcement is that Jeezy will now know where to find Gibbs should he want to settle some thangs with his old label artist.

Check out the announcement and tour dates below and let us know if you’ll be checking for Freddie Gibbs when he comes to your town.