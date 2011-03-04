Akon Sues Talent Agency For $750,000



Singer/songwriter Akon recently filed a lawsuit against his former booking agency American Talent Agency, alleging the company has booked shows without the crooner’s consent and pocketed hundreds-of-thousands of dollars of performance deposit fees.

The multi-platinum singer and his company Kon Live Touring Inc. filed the lawsuit yesterday (March 4) in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, claiming break of contract, trademark infringement and unjust enrichment.

According to the suit, Akon cut ties with ATA last September, alleging the company was booking him for unapproved appearances, in addition to failing to pay earned performance fees.

Kon claims he ordered the company to cease using his name, image and likeness for commercials purposes, but they instead booked him for several overseas shows without his knowledge, keeping deposit fees paid out by naïve promoters.

The Konvict CEO is claiming in the complaint that he is owed more that $750,000 in performance fees.



