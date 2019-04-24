CLOSE
HomeNews

Marshawn Lynch Heading Towards Retirement According To League Sources

The Oakland Raiders running back returned to the league and played two seasons for his hometown squad.

Leave a comment
Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Marshawn Lynch appears to be hanging up the cleats if developing reports are true. According to league sources, the Oakland Raiders running back isn’t planning to return to the field this coming season.

ESPN reports:

With the three-day NFL draft kicking off Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee, the Raiders have one more potential need to address: running back.

Minus Lynch, the Raiders’ backfield now will be left with backs such as Isaiah Crowell, Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren.

Lynch, who turned 33 on Monday, plans to move on to the next phase of his life.

Lynch’s stint with the Raiders had highs and lows, but “Beast Mode” continued to be entertaining and productive. Last season, he was tied for fifth in the AFC with 331 rushing yards through Week 5 when he suffered what eventually became a season-ending groin injury against the Seattle Seahawks, his former team, in London.

Hopefully, we’ll see more of Beast Mode from the sidelines and in commercials for years to come.

Photo: Getty

Marshawn Lynch , newsletter , NFL , nfl football , oakland raiders , retirement

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Salt-N-Pepa Talks Struggling In The Male-Dominated Arena Of Hip-Hop: "We Felt Like We Had More To Prove" [Video]
04.23.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close