10 Things We Learned from Lee Daniels & Jordan E. Cooper on ‘The Breakfast Club’

Lee Daniels is more than a decade in the game and while it he’s mostly known by today’s crowd for his hit TV series Empire, the writer/director/producer has quietly become one of the entertainment game’s heaviest hitters. Today the man behind critically acclaimed hits like Monster’s Ball and Precious swing through The Breakfast Club with his new protégé, play writer Jordan E. Cooper.

Touching a range of subjects from Jussie Smollett, being Black and gay and Dame Dash, Lee Daniels and Jordan E. Cooper got some deep thoughts to share with listeners.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Lee Daniels and Jordan E. Cooper on The Breakfast Club.

1. The Protégé

Lee Daniels says he took Jordan E. Cooper under his wing because he saw a play that Cooper wrote that was so moving that it “completely changed my life” and he “understood for the first time why it was that I was a Black man… not only a Black man but a gay Black man in America.” That’s pretty damn high praise.

