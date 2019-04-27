Meek Mill Denied Travel To Toronto For Sixers Playoff Game

Meek Mill hoped to be on the sidelines for game one of the Eastern Conference semifinals game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors. However, an old legal nemesis for the rapper denied him the chance to go see his hometown squad take on their neighbors to the north.

TMZ Sports reports:

The Philly rapper has been on probation ever since his 2008 drug and weapons case … and has to get permission every time he wants to leave the state of Pennsylvania.

So, when the Sixers got matched up with the Raps in the Eastern Conference semi-finals this week, Meek — a HUGE Sixers fan — filed a request to make the trip to the 6 to cheer on his guys in person.

We’re told Meek’s probation officer signed off on the request with no issue … but when it came to getting Brinkley’s signature, she refused to approve the request.

Of course, Meek and Brinkley have history … and it’s no secret they don’t get along.

Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin says Brinkley is deliberately ignoring their attempts to get approval … teeing off on the judge in an Instagram post.

“Judge Genece Brinkley – I know you have a vendetta against Meek Mill and are obsessed with trying to control every aspect of his life, but did you really NOT approve him to go to rep the Sixers in Toronto for the game?”

That stinks but hey, not all seven games will be hosted in Toronto and chances are this will be a long series. May the best team win.

Photo: Getty