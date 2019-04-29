‘Avengers: Endgame’ Already Crosses The Billion Dollar Mark

It was inevitable. A year after leaving audiences worldwide on an emotional cliff hanger in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame has officially broken all kinds of records with a $1.2 billion dollar opening weekend.

According to NPR, the Avengers swan song did nothing but win, win, win, win since hauling in a record $60 million on Thursday night preview screenings alone. Friday saw it collect another record $156.7 million before going on to collect $350 million domestically for the weekend. Things were no different on the international stage either.

Avengers: Endgame is also an international smash: biggest international opening weekend ever on the whole, and record-breaking weekends in China and 43 other markets (Spain! Korea! Brazil! And so forth!). Disney calls the Chinese box office receipts of $330.5 million “astounding,” if it does say so itself.

All in all the highly anticipated film earned more than $700 billion internationally and more than $1 billion worldwide. Not bad for a comic book film that G Herbo says are for nerds.

For Marvel fans Endgame was complete and total bliss and a once in a generation experiences thanks to 10 years worth of films that gave us heroes and characters we bonded with one way or another. If y’all can’t understand that then you can kick rocks. It’s Marvel for life MF’s.