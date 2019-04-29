WATCH: ‘Devil’s Pie – D’Angelo’ Documentary Trailer [Video]

Now playing at the Tribeca Film Festival is Devil’s Pie – D’Angelo, a documentary about enigmatic but ultra-talented musician D’Angelo. If you can’t make it to the film festival just yet, the trailer is now online.

Directed by Carine Bijlsma, the film is billed as an intimate portrait of the singer D’Angelo and the man born Michael Eugene Archer. Executive producers include Alan Leeds and Kevin Liles along with commentary from the likes of Questlove.

Besides his years away from the spotlight, the film also tackles the demons, including drug addiction, that have affected his career. Which in turn made for a triumphant return to form.

Watch the trailer for Devil’s Pie – D’Angelo below.