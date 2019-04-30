Travis Scott, Tame Impala, Twenty One Pilots Headline 10th Annual Boston Calling Music Festival

This Memorial Day Weekend, the Greater Boston region will be the site of the Boston Calling music festival and features a packed lineup of top and rising stars from the worlds of Hip-Hop and Rock. Travis Scott closes out the three-day festival, joining fellow headliners Tame Impala and Twenty One Pilots.

Now in its 10th year, Boston Calling began in May 2013 and was a bi-annual event that took place at City Hall Plaza but was moved to its current location, the Harvard Athletic Complex, in May 2017. Now just taking place once a year, Boston Calling has gained notoriety for its diverse lineup, and various forms of entertainment including the involvement of comedians and other media personalities.

Joining the aforementioned headliners are Anderson .Paak, Logic, Denzel Curry, Lil Nas X and many more. Along with the performances, comedians Fred Armisen, Michael Che, Sam Jay, and Lamont Price will also be in tow along with Imogen Heap, the Boston Ballet and more.

The event kicks off on May 24 with more details sure to come as the event nears.

Tickets are on sale now and can be found at Boston Calling’s website, which you can find here.

Check out the lineup below.

