Kendrick Lamar Signs With BMI For Long-Term Deal

Kendrick Lamar and the entire Top Dawg Entertainment camp are among the savviest of recording label entities in the game. That fact was secured after K-Dot signed a long-term publishing deal with BMI.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kendrick to the BMI family and expand our great working relationship with Top Dawg Entertainment and its incredibly talented roster,” Mike Steinberg, EVP Creative & Licensing, BMI said via a press statment. “Kendrick’s gift for writing and performing such stunningly impactful music has solidified his stature among the world’s greatest artists and, without a doubt, as a major force in our industry for many years to come. We’re honored that he has chosen BMI to represent his creative works.”

Lamar joins his roster mates SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Lance Skiiiwalker, and label boss Top Dawg at BMI.

Photo: WENN