Raz B Arrested For Domestic Violence, Says It Was Self-Defense

Raz B continues to be neatly wrapped up in the struggle. The B2K singer is behind bars in Minneapolis after getting into an altercation with his girlfriend.

Reports TMZ:

According to the Hennepin County jail … the B2K singer was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation early Wednesday morning. Our sources say the victim was Raz’s girlfriend, and cops say they took photos of her alleged injuries as evidence.

Raz is currently being held without bail. B2K has a concert scheduled for Wednesday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis as part of their reunion tour.

Raz’s side claims that he got into an argument with his girlfriend but it only got physical when she attacked him. He maintains that he didn’t intentionally strike her and that he was only defending himself.

Reportedly, there may be surveillance footage since the incident occurred in a parking lot.

