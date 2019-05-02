Logic Announces Eminem Featured Track “Homicide”

Logic is probably the only white rapper in the game who doesn’t beef with other white rappers in the game (props), and that peaceful way of life along with his undeniable skills on the mic have earned the “1-800-273-8255” rapper a collaboration with the most well respected white MC in Hip-Hop history, Eminem.

Yesterday the Grammy-nominated artist took to Twitter to let his fans know that he’s got some work with Slim Shady in the chamber promptly titled “Homicide” and is ready to let it off this coming Friday (May 3). And from the looks of the bloody eyeball artwork, it seems like the track might be the lyrical onslaught we’d expect from such a collaboration.

Are you excited to hear these two get down on a track? Let us know and be sure to check out Logic’s Confessions of A Dangerous Mind when it drops later this year. Is Michelle Pfeiffer gonna have a role on that album? Maybe sample Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise”? Old school heads get that reference.