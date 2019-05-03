Offset Says Fan Of Phone He Smashed Thirsty For A Payday

Offset has to eventually answer the call for his arrest warrant but before he does, he’s calling foul on the fan who filmed him while he was out shopping. After the Migos rapper smacked the fan’s phone out his hand and allegedly cracked it, Offset says the fan is out for fame although no investigation is pending.

TMZ reports:

Drew Findling tells TMZ … the warrant issued for Offset’s arrest for allegedly damaging a fan’s phone is “disgraceful and should be dismissed immediately,” because he says the whole case is a load of baloney.

Findling says the incident went down while Offset was “simply trying to buy some items for youngest child” at Target. Offset’s lawyer points out the guy whose phone was allegedly shattered, Junior Gibbons, waited 4 days to file a police report, and “this so called victim, instead took to social media for an extended 15 minutes of fame.”

He adds, there’s been no investigation and no evidence to show Offset caused the damage to Gibbons’s phone.

Gibbons filed a police report but stated he just wants Offset to replace the damaged phone.

