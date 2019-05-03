Casanova Drops A Brooklyn Poem on Omari Hardwick’s ‘Poetics Poem’

Brooklyn’s own Casanova 2X has made a name for himself off his hardcore and gruff style that made his debut single “Don’t Run” a street banger back in 2016, but in the debut episode of Poetics Poem Casanova showed a deeper side to himself.

Hosted by spoken word artist and Power star Omari Hardwick, Poetics Poem had Cas spitting poetry as only he could. Truth be told it was basically bars that we wouldn’t be surprised he’d use on a new track. With a mellowed out voice and calm demeanor Cas spoke into the mic kicking off his poem with “Was too cool for school, I cheated class/I had to rob that spot, I needed cash/then I grew from the dirt, i’m free at last/Yeah, I grew from the dirt, i’m free at last…”

Regardless of how hood it might come off you can tell Casanova’s piece comes from a place deep in his soul. It’s pretty good stuff.

Check out Casanova’s poem below and let us know your thoughts.