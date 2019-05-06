CLOSE
Numerous Boston Red Sox Curving Donald Trump White House Visit

Remember when a visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenues was an easy decision.

Oakland Athletics v Boston Red Sox

Source: Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox / Getty

The Boston Red Sox won the last World Series, which naturally means a White House visit. However, a number of Red Sox players will be skipping on visiting the house that Donald Trump is ruining, for obvious reasons.

Reports Deadspin:

The Red Sox wrap up a road trip in Baltimore this week, but won’t all be heading back to Boston together. The team is running two separate charter flights, one going home on Wednesday, after the final game of the series, and one on Thursday, an off-day. The second is to accommodate the players, coaches, and executives who will be attending a White House ceremony for the defending champs; the first is for all those who are pointedly skipping the meeting with President Trump. It remains to be seen which flight will be fuller.

Perhaps the biggest story is Red Sox manager Alex Cora skipping the trip. A native of Puerto Rico, he figures not showing up will do more to bring attention to Trump’s ill-treatment of the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

We respect it.

