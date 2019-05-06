WATCH: Exclusive POKEMON Detective Pikachu “We Can’t Go To The Cops” Trailer

The first live-action film in the Pokémon franchise is POKEMON Detective Pikachu starring Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith. Check out an exclusive scene from the new movie right here.

Reynolds is the voice of the titular character while Smith plays Tim Goodman, a former Pokemon trainer who is looking for his missing father. He also happens to be the only person who can hear Detective Pikachu speak. Along the way reporter Lucy Stevens (portrayed by actress Kathryn Newton) offers her help.

This should be good.

POKEMON Detective Pikachu and is in theaters May 10. Watch the exclusive scene below.

