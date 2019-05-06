Fyre Festival Swindle Gawd Billy McFarland Penning Memoir, Planning To Throw A Sequel

Seems like notorious Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland will be using his little prison stint to plot his next major moves.

Two years after tricking concert goers into becoming Hunger Game contestants, Billy McFarland finds himself on an iron vacation for his now infamous “paradise” concert event but if you thought it would dissuade him from ever trying to throw another event again, think again. According to New York Magazine McFarland isn’t only penning a memoir about the ill fated festival dubbed Promythus: The God of Fyre, but he’s even planning on throwing a sequel! Huh?

McFarland has said he found inspiration in Jordan Belfort, who was sentenced to 22 months in prison in 1999 for stock manipulation. His memoir, The Wolf of Wall Street, was turned into a movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio in 2013. He also drew a comparison between himself and Molly Bloom, the Olympic hopeful turned underground poker ringleader whose memoir was adapted into an Aaron Sorkin movie in 2017.

McFarland is scheduled for release in 2024 and has been ordered to pay $26 million in restitution. He told Raab he plans to use profits from the book to help cover those costs. McFarland claimed in his emails he’s been struggling to “fully come to terms with” how the collapse of the festival affected the Bahamian people but hoped to give away additional proceeds from the book to Bahamians, vendors, and ticket-holders. He also said the organizers spent about $40 million on the festival and that many of the vendors had been paid more than enough. McFarland said he is still trying to figure out where things went bad with those vendors, including MaryAnn Rolle, the restaurant owner in Great Exuma whose appearance in the Netflix documentary prompted a GoFundMe campaign that raised $200,000 to help make up her lost savings.

Misrepresented the story, huh? Social media is filled with victims of the Fyre Festival who’d co-sign exactly how the story was told. Still McFarland is looking to redeem his name and image and is planning on giving the Festival another go round.

“Putting in terms of Wolf of Wall Street, the Festival will not be a one and done event — it’s happening again, so the original story will lose the potential to be told and set the stage if it’s not done before the next events take place.” He didn’t offer any more information on future festivals.

Whoever purchases tickets to Fyre Festival 2 will only have themselves to blame when it turns out to be an episode of Naked and Afraid. The only question left is will Ja Rule be a part of future Fyre Festivals or will he fall back and continue to beef with 50 Cent?

Photo: Netflix