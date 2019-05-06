Confessions?: Usher Decides To Let It Burn, Settles $20M Herpes Lawsuit

Laura Helm one of the several women including a male plaintiff suing Usher after he allegedly let it burn, giving them herpes has filed to dismiss her lawsuit. According to celebrity gossip site TMZ, the singer and Helm“reached an amicable resolution.”

Helm sued Usher back in 2017 for $10 million claiming the platinum-selling R&B artist gave her Herpes after they engaged in unprotected sex. She pushed the amount up to $20 million citing emotional harm and punitive damages. Now it’s being reported that Raymond reached a settlement with the victim and the dismissal was filed with prejudice which means that it cannot be refiled by the plaintiff which strongly hints that Helm got some coins for her troubles.

Per TMZ:

“According to court docs, Laura filed to dismiss her suit earlier this week because she and Usher have “reached an amicable resolution.” As to how much that resolution cost Usher — neither side will say.”

“We reached out to attorneys for both sides, and they would only repeat that word … “amicable.” The dismissal was filed with prejudice … meaning it can’t be refiled, and that’s typically done when there’s been a financial settlement.”

There is no word on the dollar amount of the settlement as well as any details. To this day Usher denies transmitting the sexually transmitted disease to any of the plaintiffs. He even is denying any sexual contact with them as well. Usher once sang about condom use on his song “That’s What It’s Made For” he might need to practice what preached about on the record.

Usher is currently coming off a recent divorce from his wife of three years Grace Miguel. They both site the split was mutual.

Photo: Brian Ach / Getty