Rihanna Skips 2019 MET Gala, Trolls Thirsty Fans

Rihanna wasn’t even at the MET Gala and still she trended harder than your faves during fashion’s biggest night. With celebrity after celebrity rolling in, wearing their best Camp couture, fans wanted to know why bad gyal Rih was nowhere to be found — and Rih Rih responded… sort of.

Every year the music mogul, makeup maven, and fashion icon sets the bar and goes viral in stunning looks — it’s basically tradition at this point — but this time around your girl was a total no-show.

Rihanna at home playing with that fuckin makeup — mack ♡ (@idkmackk) May 7, 2019

Trolling her fans and responding to one who guessed she was “at home playing with that f*cking makeup,” Rih posted a photo of Fenty Beauty products on her IG Story and captioned it “Met Gala 2019.” She also gave best dressed to the HBIC Anna Wintour.

Y’all think we’ll get any music anytime soon?

Photo: WENN