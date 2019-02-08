CLOSE
HomeNews

Jay-Z and Rihanna Spotted Having Business Lunch, Collab Rumors on Deck

When musical power brokers eat together, there's gotta be a new venture in the works, right?

Leave a comment
2017 Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY Brunch

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jay-Z and Rihanna were spotted allegedly having a business lunch. Naturally, rumors of a collaboration between the two stars is the next logical step in the wild speculation game. 

According to Page Six, Jigga and Rihanna were seen at Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel Air in LA on Wednesday (Feb. 6). Per the outlet’s “source” they were having a business lunch and were overheard discussing “music and what they can do together.”

Was this snitch…ahem…”source” really that close? The pair was reportedly surrounded by security.

Nevertheless, tt was Jay-Z who signed Rihanna to Def Jam during his tenure as the label’s President after his “retirement.”

Thankfully, said retirement didn’t stick.

Photo: Getty

jay-z , Rihanna

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
71st Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards - Inside
CBS Drops First Teaser Trailer For Jordan Peele’s ‘The Twilight Zone’
02.04.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close