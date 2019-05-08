It’s been a rough year and change for Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s Teairra Marie. Aside from having her most intimate moments with her ex, Akbar Abdul-Ahad, she also lost her revenge porn court case against 50 Cent and is currently in debt to the Queens rapper for $30,000.

Since then court ruling Teairra and Fitty have been involved in a back-and-forth on social media which has been filled with slander, jokes, and accusations. Today the R&B singer swung through The Breakfast Club to talk about her struggles and how she’s been coping with them.

Touching on the sex tape, owing 50, and falling off the wagon, Teairra Marie doesn’t hold much during the interview.

Here are the 7 things we learned from Teairra Marie on The Breakfast Club.

1. 50 Cent

In their court battle over 50 Cent reposting the Teairra Marie sex tape, 50 originally wanted $75K from Teairra Marie but the judge ruled she only owed him $30K for his lawyer fees. No more, no less.

