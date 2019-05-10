R. Kelly Sex Assault Hotline Besieged By Clout Chasers?

At the top of the year, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx established a hotline for the alleged victims of R. Kelly to report any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing. The hotline has been slammed with calls of folks boasting of their sexual experiences with the R&B singer along with men claiming they have dirt on him as well.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to the case tell TMZ … the hotline Kim Foxx set up in January for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office — so alleged Kelly victims could report their claims — is being exploited by folks who want to report something else — their sexual experiences with him.

We’re told the hotline has gotten dozens of calls from mostly women, who phone in to inform prosecutors they slept with Kelly … with some bragging about it or detailing multiple trysts.

Our sources say some men called in as well … to gossip about women they know that allegedly banged Kelly.

Despite a large number of callers, much of what was shared on the hotline has been deemed irrelevant and thus can’t be used to bring further charges against Kelly.

The singer is already embroiled in one sexual assault lawsuit case along with three other women bringing official charges.

—

Photo: Getty