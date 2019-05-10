CLOSE
Azealia Banks & Vince Staples Battle On Twitter Over Nixed Collab

It appeared that the Long Beach rapper tried to work with his Harlem colleague, but Banks was determined to beef.

2019 Canadian Music Week

Source: Isaiah Trickey / Getty

Azealia Banks has all the rapping talent in the free world and it can’t be denied. However, she’ll go down in infamy as an artist who can’t seem to get out of her own way as evidenced by a weird online beef with Vince Staples that went nowhere fast.

This “beef” has a lot of moving parts so we’re going to go slow. It all started with Banks mentioning Staples in what seemed to be a random thought as she was embroiled in a battle with the LGBTQ community over abortion rights.

“Ugh I want my life to change . I would much rather be in a date with Vince Staples then arguing with gays about anything,” Banks tweeted on Thursday (May 9).

She added in another tweet, “But okay frfr … When are the gays gonna hook me up with Vince Staples what is the tea.”

This led to a rather long exchange between the pair which we’ve listed below. What’s funny about the whole thing is Staples is clearly down to work with Banks but she seems hellbent on making an issue where this wasn’t one.

What say you, readers? Is Azealia Banks taking the right stance on this? Was Vince Staples out of line? Sound off in the comments.

We think you all get the point now. Head over to Banks’ Twitter timeline for more of the drama.

Photo: Getty

Azealia Banks , newsletter , twitter , vince staples

