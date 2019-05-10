Azealia Banks & Vince Staples Battle On Twitter Over Nixed Collab

Azealia Banks has all the rapping talent in the free world and it can’t be denied. However, she’ll go down in infamy as an artist who can’t seem to get out of her own way as evidenced by a weird online beef with Vince Staples that went nowhere fast.

This “beef” has a lot of moving parts so we’re going to go slow. It all started with Banks mentioning Staples in what seemed to be a random thought as she was embroiled in a battle with the LGBTQ community over abortion rights.

“Ugh I want my life to change . I would much rather be in a date with Vince Staples then arguing with gays about anything,” Banks tweeted on Thursday (May 9).

She added in another tweet, “But okay frfr … When are the gays gonna hook me up with Vince Staples what is the tea.”

This led to a rather long exchange between the pair which we’ve listed below. What’s funny about the whole thing is Staples is clearly down to work with Banks but she seems hellbent on making an issue where this wasn’t one.

What say you, readers? Is Azealia Banks taking the right stance on this? Was Vince Staples out of line? Sound off in the comments.

He unliked it lol. This is why I low-key pay niggas no mind . They are not ready for this level of genius — AZEALIA BANKS (@MSAZEALIABANKS) May 9, 2019

Nah he's done this a few times. Lol . Time to stop mentioning me . @vincestaples I don't need you to defend me nor do you need to throw my name out there when you need to virtue signal about how righteous of a brother you are then dip when I ask to collab. Leave it alone sweety. https://t.co/ywfSGaiCg6 — AZEALIA BANKS (@MSAZEALIABANKS) May 9, 2019

I’m not righteous I’m a Crip https://t.co/jMwUI3lqdG — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) May 9, 2019

Like where is the real respect for my artistry lol I sent this nigga a track too. If you aren't tryna eat my ass or rap on my record Pleaaaaaaaase keep my name out of your mouth for ffs. I dont have the timeeeee. And I don't need to be defended. And stop knocking off my sound — AZEALIA BANKS (@MSAZEALIABANKS) May 9, 2019

You didn’t ask for a feature you asked for me to mumble you a flow for the song for you and the spice girl was doing. I still fuc wit you tho you one of my favorite rappers. https://t.co/cxNnOEdzJF — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) May 9, 2019

If you want a verse don’t ask the gays ask the Crips cause they got a direct line. But if you do wanna ask the gays ask my uncle Keith or @VonnieD_ them my day 1s. @MSAZEALIABANKS — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) May 9, 2019

Relax with all the hostility against AB tho. My Twitter is a safe space for black people. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) May 9, 2019

I was trying to engage you in a music convo and slowly show you what I was up to. I didn't give a fuck what you thought about my track it was my way of engaging you in what I was doing at the very moment . Ffs https://t.co/0DJDOdnP9r — AZEALIA BANKS (@MSAZEALIABANKS) May 9, 2019

You didn’t have to do all that you could’ve just sent the song. Lol We good tho no reason to get disrespectful. https://t.co/I5G960PMsa — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) May 10, 2019

We think you all get the point now. Head over to Banks’ Twitter timeline for more of the drama.

—

Photo: Getty