Neymar Gets 3-Game Suspension After Socking Fan In The Stands

Neymar will face a three-game suspension from his Paris Saint-Germain F.C. club after he was caught on video punching a fan in the face. The 27-year-old soccer star’s squad just lost a game to Stade Rennais F.C. in the French Cup finals and was forced to walk through the stands when a fan approached Neymar asking for the smoke.

The 27-year-old soccer superstar has been banned for 3 games after socking a fan in the face minutes after his team lost in the French Cup final last month, the French Football Federation announced.

Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain club had just lost to Stade Rennes in a 6-5 penalty shootout — and the team was forced to walk through the crowd to collect their 2nd place medals.

During the walk, Neymar claims a fan lurched at him and began shouting various insults — so Neymar popped the guy in the face.

The fan claims he suffered a bloody nose and a split lip from the punch. Neymar later commented, “I was wrong but I don’t have cockroach blood.”

It isn’t known what the fan said, but Neymar isn’t completely apologetic as we can see.

Neymar appeared to smack someone in the face on the way to collect his runners-up medal last night after having a smartphone shoved in his direction by the man in question who was insulting him. pic.twitter.com/ubQQstObPo — Get French Football News (@GFFN) April 28, 2019

