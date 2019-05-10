Neymar Gets 3-Game Suspension After Socking Fan In The Stands

Neymar will face a three-game suspension from his Paris Saint-Germain F.C. club after he was caught on video punching a fan in the face. The 27-year-old soccer star’s squad just lost a game to Stade Rennais F.C. in the French Cup finals and was forced to walk through the stands when a fan approached Neymar asking for the smoke.
TMZ Sports reports:
The 27-year-old soccer superstar has been banned for 3 games after socking a fan in the face minutes after his team lost in the French Cup final last month, the French Football Federation announced.
Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain club had just lost to Stade Rennes in a 6-5 penalty shootout — and the team was forced to walk through the crowd to collect their 2nd place medals.
During the walk, Neymar claims a fan lurched at him and began shouting various insults — so Neymar popped the guy in the face.
The fan claims he suffered a bloody nose and a split lip from the punch. Neymar later commented, “I was wrong but I don’t have cockroach blood.”
It isn’t known what the fan said, but Neymar isn’t completely apologetic as we can see.
Check out the footage below.
Photo: Getty